GOP leaders urge people to think twice about causing issues during presidential visit
Some Valley residents are concerned of the possible violence that may arise during President Trump's visit, following last week’s deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol.
Now, GOP leaders in Cameron County are urging people on either of the political spectrum to think twice about causing issues locally.
County Party Chair Morgan Cisneros Graham says her party does not condone violence.
"Down here, even though we have political differences and we have two very different parties, there's still some civility," Graham said. "We're still a community. And to have anybody come into our community to cause chaos or destruction is just not something that we're going to tolerate."
