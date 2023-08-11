Gov. Abbott attending RGV economic summit set for next week

Rio Grande Valley leaders are getting ready to host the first ever RGV Economic Summit next week in Edinburg.

Among those attending the summit is Gov. Greg Abbott, Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza said.

During the summit, mayors from all 47 Valley cities will gather at the Bert Ogden Arena to discuss boosting the local economy, and share ideas on border trade, tourism and investments.

Garza said the summit aims to show the state what the Valley has to offer by building a stronger future.

“The goal is for us to all come out and agree to collaborate to promote the Rio Grande Valley,” Garza said. “Our area deserves the same attention and opportunities as other areas, it’s important that we update not just the governor, but everyone about what is happening in our region.”

The summit is set for Thursday, Aug. 17.