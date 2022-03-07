x

Gov. Abbott marks one year since launch of Operation Lone Star

Related Story

Friday marked one year since Governor Greg Abbott launched the border security initiative Operation Lone Star.

The Texas border mission is backed up by state law enforcement agencies such as the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard.

Since its launch, Operation Lone Star has apprehended more than 208,000 migrants.

RELATED: 
'I hate it here': National Guard members sound off on Texas border mission in leaked morale survey
Records: Operation Lone Star resulting in increases as high as 1,000% in minor citations for drivers in Starr County

News
Gov. Abbott marks one year since launch...
Gov. Abbott marks one year since launch of Operation Lone Star
Friday marked one year since Governor Greg Abbott launched the border security initiative Operation Lone Star. One year... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 05 2022 Mar 5, 2022 Saturday, March 05, 2022 3:22:00 PM CST March 05, 2022
Radar
7 Days