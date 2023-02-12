Gov. Abbott to visit San Benito border
Gov. Greg Abbott will be in the Valley Monday.
He is scheduled to give an update on the state’s efforts to secure the border.
The governor will be joined by DPS director Steve McCraw and a few other state officials.
The conference begins at 2 p.m. at the San Benito border wall site.
