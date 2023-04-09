Gov’t Attempting to Acquire Land at Historic Site in Roma

ROMA – The government is attempting to acquire land in another historic area of the Rio Grande Valley.

Roma’s national historic district has several buildings that have stood for decades.

This week, the government filed a condemnation lawsuit to take a portion of the property that starts close to the river and ends on the portion of land the historic home sits on.

KRGV’s Valerie Gonzalez spoke with a local historian who says a home, known as Casa Del Rio, was here even before Roma became a part of the U.S.

He says condemning the land could affect its future.

"We think that Roma, Texas and Rio Grande are historic architectural jewels that have yet to be explored by many,” explains local historian Jesus Correa.

According to the document in the federal complaint, it appears the property where the building sits will be used for surveillance purposes.

The owner of the property says he doesn’t plan to give it up.

Watch the video above for more information.