Government Warns about Dangers of Traveling to Mexico

PROGRESO – The U.S. State Department is maintaining its warning to those traveling to Mexico.

Tamaulipas State Police say an officer was shot in Nuevo Progreso on a highway near the international bridge on Saturday.

The Reynosa Matamoros Highway is about a mile away from the bridge crossing, which is popular among Rio Grande Valley residents.

KRGV’s Christian Von Preysing spoke with a Valley resident who often visits Nuevo Progreso for dental work.

“I kept away for a while but started coming back. It seems everything’s normal. I would come and take care of what I had to do and had no problems,” says Harlingen native Teresa Gonzalez.

