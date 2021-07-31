Government Warns about Dangers of Traveling to Mexico
Related Story
PROGRESO – The U.S. State Department is maintaining its warning to those traveling to Mexico.
Tamaulipas State Police say an officer was shot in Nuevo Progreso on a highway near the international bridge on Saturday.
The Reynosa Matamoros Highway is about a mile away from the bridge crossing, which is popular among Rio Grande Valley residents.
KRGV’s Christian Von Preysing spoke with a Valley resident who often visits Nuevo Progreso for dental work.
“I kept away for a while but started coming back. It seems everything’s normal. I would come and take care of what I had to do and had no problems,” says Harlingen native Teresa Gonzalez.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
PROGRESO – The U.S. State Department is maintaining its warning to those traveling to Mexico. Tamaulipas State Police say an... More >>
News Video
-
Gov. Abbott’s executive order faces pushback from Biden administration
-
‘Part of a legacy:’ Son of slain Texas trooper graduates from DPS...
-
Lawsuit filed against United Irrigation District over unknown pipe
-
State Board of Education member from Brownsville addresses Abbott over Covid concerns
-
Sen. Lindsay Graham, Rep. Henry Cuellar call on Biden to appoint border...