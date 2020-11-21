Government will change naturalization civics test on Dec. 1
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is changing the test immigrants must pass to become citizens.
The federal agency, which is responsible for the naturalization civics test, announced Friday that a long-planned change will take effect on Dec. 1.
The new test adds questions about United States history and civics.
Immigrants must answer at least 12 of 20 questions correctly to pass.
Watch the video for the full story.
