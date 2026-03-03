Governor Abbott visits the Valley ahead of primary election
Related Story
Governor Greg Abbott campaigned for the primary election in Harlingen on Monday.
It was part of his Let's Roll Get-Out-The-Vote events.
Abbott was joined by Comptroller Kelly Hancock, Senator Adam Hinojosa, Representative Janie Lopez, and candidate for Texas Agriculture Commissioner Nate Sheets.
The event was held at the Texas BBQ & Water Hole, located at 1600 West Harrison Avenue.
News
Governor Greg Abbott campaigned for the primary election in Harlingen on Monday. It was part of his Let's Roll... More >>
News Video
-
Benavidez receives slim majority of early votes in Democratic primary for Starr...
-
Webb County judge leading in 28th Congressional District Republican race, early results...
-
Early election results show incumbent Henry Cuellar leading in District 28 Democratic...
-
Tejano singer Bobby Pulido takes early lead in 15th congressional district race
-
Early election results Julio Salinas in lead for Texas House District 41...
Sports Video
-
Koree Cotton leads the way as UTRGV MBB clinches No. 3 seed...
-
UTRGV WBB defeats Incarnate Word in season finale; will be No. 4...
-
UTRGV football holds first spring practice
-
Isaiah Torres' Rise in the coaching ranks
-
UTRGV Women's basketball, Vipers Academy, Whataburger annual 'Her Time to Play Basketball...