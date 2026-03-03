x

Governor Abbott visits the Valley ahead of primary election

By: Claudia Garcia

Governor Greg Abbott campaigned for the primary election in Harlingen on Monday.

It was part of his Let's Roll Get-Out-The-Vote events.

Abbott was joined by Comptroller Kelly Hancock, Senator Adam Hinojosa, Representative Janie Lopez, and candidate for Texas Agriculture Commissioner Nate Sheets.

The event was held at the Texas BBQ & Water Hole, located at 1600 West Harrison Avenue.

