Governor Addresses Reynosa Shooting

MISSION – A man shot in Reynosa last week is at home recovering after being released from a San Antonio hospital.

Last week, a McAllen couple in Mexico claimed Mexican marines shot at them.

A family member told CHANNEL 5 NEWS the couple wants their privacy and the victim is recovering at home.

We spoke with the governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco Cabeza de Vaca, and asked him what Mexico is doing to get to the bottom of the shooting.

Video and images surfaced of last Wednesday’s shooting along Boulevard El Maestro. First responders worked to treat the injuries of Luis Alfredo and Alejandra Aleman.

The couple’s truck was riddled with bullets and they claimed the Mexican marines were responsible. The Mexican government denies the claim.

Cabeza de Vaca: There was a shooting between criminals. It was in a crossfire.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS: So is there any evidence that the marines were involved or you don’t know yet?

Cabeza de Vaca: Yes I do know that they were not involved. That’s a fact. That’s for sure.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS: And which agency has to investigate?

Cabeza de Vaca: PGR

CHANNEL 5 NEWS: Does it affect your city when things like this happen?

Cabeza de Vaca: Every single violence that goes on, on the other side of the border – and it happens on this side as well – it affects everything.

Alejandra Aleman went home to McAllen after the incident. Luis Alfredo went to a San Antonio hospital for his injuries.

Cabeza de Vaca said the incident was crossfire between rival criminal shooters. It’s the same account published by the Mexican marines.

The governor said the PGR – Mexico’s Department of Justice – has to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, the family is asking for justice.

The State Department said they are aware of the incident.

We’re following up with the U.S. State Department and U.S. Consulate in Mexico to see if they’ll take any further action.