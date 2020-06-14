Grass Fire Possibly Ignited by SpaceX Starhopper Test
Related Story
BROWNSVILLE – Firefighters are on the scene near the SpaceX Boca Chica launch pad working to put out a grass fire.
Fire officials say it was caused by last night’s starhopper test.
It started around 11 p.m. Thursday, soon after the untethered hop.
A SpaceX spokesperson says their team is working with the Brownsville Fire Department to manage the incident, which is under control.
Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon told CHANNEL 5 NEWS the fire scorched about an acre and there was no threat to the surrounding area.
After 6 a.m. Friday, we witnessed the flames burning, but the fire was largely put out by 7:30 a.m. before it reignited.
Watch the video above for more information.
News
BROWNSVILLE – Firefighters are on the scene near the SpaceX Boca Chica launch pad working to put out a grass... More >>
News Video
-
Valley restaurants to now allow 75% capacity, still making adjustments to follow...
-
Pharr city commissioner issues apology for comment calling 'chainsaw man' a hero
-
STHS doctor suggests telehealth for patients struggling with money amid pandemic
-
Woman worries about loved one in Weslaco nursing home after three employees...
-
Group recognizes two fallen officers in the Valley in traveling memorial