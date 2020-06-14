Grass Fire Possibly Ignited by SpaceX Starhopper Test

BROWNSVILLE – Firefighters are on the scene near the SpaceX Boca Chica launch pad working to put out a grass fire.

Fire officials say it was caused by last night’s starhopper test.

It started around 11 p.m. Thursday, soon after the untethered hop.

A SpaceX spokesperson says their team is working with the Brownsville Fire Department to manage the incident, which is under control.

Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon told CHANNEL 5 NEWS the fire scorched about an acre and there was no threat to the surrounding area.

After 6 a.m. Friday, we witnessed the flames burning, but the fire was largely put out by 7:30 a.m. before it reignited.

