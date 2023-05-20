Groundbreaking for new firefighter training facility in McAllen

McAllen city officials broke ground on a new training facility for the fire department on Wednesday.

The new facility will cost around $4.6 million and will go up at the city's current training field on La Lomita Road.

"We have our training tower where we conduct all kinds of drills and skills, practices and be able to have within the same compound be able to have a classroom where they're going to go through their lecture and all the cognitive aspect of training is very important," McAllen Interim Fire Chief Juan Gloria said.

Along with classrooms for incoming cadets, administrative offices will also be located there. The project is scheduled to be completed by August 2024.