Groundbreaking held for new park in Santa Maria

Cameron County officials broke ground Monday on an upcoming park in the community of Santa Maria.

The Santa Maria Community Park will be located near Military Highway by the Santa Maria Jr. High School.

The park will include areas to play baseball, soccer and basketball. It will also have a splash pad, a walking trail, and a concession stand.

“This will improve the quality of life for our constituents in and around Santa Maria and Bluetown, Texas," Cameron County Precinct 4 Commissioner Gus Ruiz said. “We're excited to bring this new Cameron County Santa Maria Park to our people."

Funding from the county, state and federal governments will help cover the first phase of construction, which is estimated to cost $5 million.

Funding for phase two of the project, which includes building a community center, still needs to be secured.

Phase one of the park’s construction should be completed by fall 2025.