Groundbreaking set for Palmview’s new $7 million fire station

Palmview city leaders are set to break ground on a new, multi-million-dollar fire and EMS station that was originally set to be operational by the end of 2025.

The groundbreaking on the $7 million facility will be held on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at the intersection of Marla Drive and South FM 492.

City leaders said delays in the bidding process pushed the timeline of the project back.

“Unfortunately in the first bidding process we did not get any qualified bidders to submit so we had to restart,” Palmview city spokesperson Irma Garza said. “It wasn't just about getting done, it was about getting it done right."

The new facility, once completed, will also have areas for training and an emergency operations center where leaders can meet during emergency situations like a hurricane.

Garza said a second fire station in the city was needed because of the growing population of Palmview, meaning a growing number of calls.

Data provided from the city showed a total of 912 fire and EMS calls that the city’s fire department and EMS team responded to from October 2025 and December 2025.

Of those calls, 348 were from the month of December.

“If you have them strategically located, then you can get where you need to be a little bit faster,” Garza said.

The city said the new building should be operational by this time next year.

