Group offers students opportunity to receive $1,000 in exchange for Census participation
Related Story
A group of Rio Grande Valley leaders and businesses are working together to increase participation in the 2020 U.S. Census by offering students the opportunity to receive a $1,000 scholarship.
The RGV Census Ambassador Scholarship Program offers students the opportunity to receive a $1,000 scholarship. It's part of an effort to increase census participation in the Rio Grande Valley.
For more information visit: www.rgvcensusscholarship.org
Watch the video for the full story.
News
A group of Rio Grande Valley leaders and businesses are working together to increase participation in the 2020 U.S. Census... More >>
News Video
-
Mission family receives donations after home was destroyed by Hurricane Hanna
-
081320 Pharr Police Shooting Interview
-
Some homeowners struggling to make mortage payments after Hurricane Hanna
-
Poll workers needed for November election
-
Contact tracers play key role in effort to contain COVID-19