Group offers students opportunity to receive $1,000 in exchange for Census participation

A group of Rio Grande Valley leaders and businesses are working together to increase participation in the 2020 U.S. Census by offering students the opportunity to receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The RGV Census Ambassador Scholarship Program offers students the opportunity to receive a $1,000 scholarship. It's part of an effort to increase census participation in the Rio Grande Valley.  

For more information visit: www.rgvcensusscholarship.org

2 days ago Tuesday, August 11 2020 Aug 11, 2020 Tuesday, August 11, 2020 11:03:00 AM CDT August 11, 2020
