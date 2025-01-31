x

Grupo Team Brownsville ofrece ayuda a inmigrantes tras futuro incierto en el país

By: Diego Del Otero

En Brownsville, una organización sin fines de lucro que ayuda a solicitantes de asilo, se cuestiona ahora cómo seguir ayudando, luego de que su labor se ha detenido debido a las medidas implementadas por la administración Trump.

El grupo Team Brownsville brindaba apoyo a migrantes que ingresaban legalmente a la ciudad, ayudándolos en el llamado "Centro de Bienvenida".

Sin embargo, este centro dejó de operar luego de que se desactivara el uso de la aplicación CBP ONE.

