x

Grupos de Centroamericanos Busca Asilo En USA

Related Story

Eagle Pass.-Un grupo de centroamericanos se encuentran en el lado mexicano,en Piedras Negras,Coahuila esperando poder cruzar a buscar asilo en Estados Unidos,en Eagle Pass.
Nuestro reportero Christian Von Preysing nos informa en exclusiva desde aquella frontera.
Vea el video adjunto para el reportaje completo.

News
Grupos de Centroamericanos Busca Asilo En USA
Grupos de Centroamericanos Busca Asilo En USA
Eagle Pass.-Un grupo de centroamericanos se encuentran en el lado mexicano,en Piedras Negras,Coahuila esperando poder cruzar a buscar asilo en... More >>
4 years ago Wednesday, February 06 2019 Feb 6, 2019 Wednesday, February 06, 2019 7:05:00 AM CST February 06, 2019
Radar
7 Days