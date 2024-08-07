Guidelines in Place to Safeguard Children on Inflatables
BROWNSVILLE – Police are trying to figure out what caused a 9-year-old to die on an inflatable in Brownsville.
Experts say inflatable bouncers and waterslides can quickly turn dangerous if people don’t follow the safety rules.
KRGV’s Daisy Martinez tells us what guidelines are in place to prevent incidents like these.
To find out if a person or business is licensed to rent out inflatables, you can visit the Texas Department of Insurance online.
Watch the video above for the full story.
