H-E-B's new hours start today

H-E-B will expand store hours Monday.

After the coronavirus struck Texas and sparked a wave of panic buying, H-E-B reduced store hours — allowing grocery store workers to restock the shelves.

"With an improving supply chain and stronger product availability, our stores have the capacity to serve more customers throughout the day while providing the products they want at our everyday low prices," H-E-B said in a statement on April 21, when the company announced the new hours. "Along with our new hours, we continue to ease product limits on many items and customers will start to notice many popular departments reopen, such as our bakery, deli and floral departments."

Stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. starting on Monday, April 27.

Most H-E-B pharmacies, however, will keep operating from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays.

"Our top priority remains protecting the health and safety of our Partners and customers," according to the H-E-B statement. "Even with our extended hours, our stores remain diligent in following H-E-B’s strict hygiene and sanitation measures as well as proper social distancing protocols."

For more information, visit H-E-B.com.