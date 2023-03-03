x

Hablando Claro: La importancia de un seguro médico y quienes son elegibles

En la entrevista, Daisy Arellano y Lexli Duran de E&E Insurance nos hablan sobre la importancia de obtener un seguro médico, como funcionan los seguros como el medicaid y quienes son elegibles para los beneficios que brinda un seguro médico.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

Wednesday, March 01 2023
