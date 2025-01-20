Hardware stores see spike in sales as Valley residents prepare for cold weather

Rio Grande Valley home improvement stores are reporting a spike in customers.

Employees at mom-and-pop stores said customers are preparing for the upcoming cold weather.

Temperatures in the Valley may briefly hit freezing, so it's a good idea to protect pipes, and seal cracks around windows and doors.

"For your windows, there's plastic insulation kits you can buy for insulation and the caulk seals, using caulking for any cracks you have inside your house," National Electric and Hardware co-owner Adrian Ramirez said.

If temperatures hit freezing, it's also a good idea to let water drip from faucets.

