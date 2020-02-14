x

Hargill man sentenced to 25 years for sexual assault of 9-year-old

Related Story

EDINBURG – A Hargill man will begin a 25-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old.

Juan Trevino, Jr. plead guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Hidalgo County authorities are pushing the state’s child abuse hotline.

If you suspect someone is preying on a child, call the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400.

News
Hargill man sentenced to 25 years for...
Hargill man sentenced to 25 years for sexual assault of 9-year-old
EDINBURG – A Hargill man will begin a 25-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old. Juan Trevino, Jr.... More >>
3 weeks ago Tuesday, January 21 2020 Jan 21, 2020 Tuesday, January 21, 2020 3:52:00 PM CST January 21, 2020
Radar
7 Days