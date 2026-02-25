Harlingen approves project to repair pothole-riddled road

A Harlingen neighborhood is getting a long-awaited road repair.

The city approved a plan to fix South J Street, a road neighbors say has been riddled with potholes for years.

Mary Cruz has lived on South J Street for more than 60 years. She said the potholes have created safety concerns.

"Because it was big, and if a car came this way and didn't see the hole, it could fall in because it had gotten large," Cruz said.

Cruz said the city has patched the potholes before. But she said it feels like every time one is filled, another one appears.

Harlingen city commissioners voted Thursday to add South J Street to their road improvement project list.

"So we're going to go ahead and repave it, do an asphalt overlay," Harlingen Public Works Director Ruth Treviño said. "It's going to be a smoother ride for everybody that travels through the street."

Treviño said an assessment showed South J Street needed the improvement.

"It's patchy, it's bumpy," Treviño said. "Although we do work efficiently on trying to do the pothole patching, this street is one of the streets that really does need a lot of work."

The project will add a layer of asphalt to even out the road. Work is expected to begin during spring break to minimize traffic disruptions and be completed by the end of March 2026.

