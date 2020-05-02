x

Harlingen Bank Robbery Suspect to Stand Trial

HARLINGEN – A man accused of robbing a Harlingen bank will stand trial after being ruled mentally competent.

Adrian Paul Ross pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

The robbery happened back in May at the Bank of America located in Van Buren Street.

An indictment states Ross stole $800 from the bank.

