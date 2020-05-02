Harlingen Bank Robbery Suspect to Stand Trial
Related Story
HARLINGEN – A man accused of robbing a Harlingen bank will stand trial after being ruled mentally competent.
Adrian Paul Ross pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.
The robbery happened back in May at the Bank of America located in Van Buren Street.
An indictment states Ross stole $800 from the bank.
News
HARLINGEN – A man accused of robbing a Harlingen bank will stand trial after being ruled mentally competent. Adrian Paul... More >>
News Video
-
McAllen dentistry takes precautionary measures for patient safety
-
Inside look at reopening of Mission restaurants
-
Health protocols enforced as La Plaza Mall reopens in McAllen
-
Boca Chica beach temporarily closed due to SpaceX testing
-
A look inside: Restaurant in McAllen reopens dining area