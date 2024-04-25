Harlingen businesses donate to help candy shop reopen after electrical damages

Small businesses in Harlingen are stepping in to help a fellow business owner stay afloat.

Samantha Ponce was forced to temporarily close her store, Sab's Candy Shop, after an electrical issue caused damage to her store.

"It's just really hard to accept that it happened," Ponce said.

Ponce is trying to get back on her feet after her candy shop was forced to close a week ago.

"It's been really hard. We had to shut down, so we can make sure that everything is cleared out. There's no smell, everything is reorganized, repaired," Ponce said.

Ponce says an electrical wire started smoking inside the wall on July 23. Customers were inside the store when it happened.

"We were in the middle of a rush. It was right around like 5 p.m. on Sunday, and we just randomly saw smoke coming out of the walls and I got scared because there was so much to take in," Ponce said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but Ponce is unable to reopen until the damage that was caused is repaired.

Produce was lost, equipment damaged and furniture inside the store also needed to be tossed out because of smoke related damage.

"The process of everything is just stressing me out," Ponce said.

Ponce says insurance isn't covering the cost of the damage, because of that she has already spent more than $2,000 for repairs.

With each day the store is closed, the family's main source of income is taking a hit.

Small business owners, like Ponce, are stepping in to help.

KK's Closet is next door to the candy shop, and the owners decided to donate 10 percent of their sales for the week to the shop.

"We made a little box, and they were just throwing all their money in there, and we had a big card that we had everyone sign. Anyone that made a purchase, they wrote sweet little heartfelt notes for them," Co-owner of KK's Closet Kelly Cabrera said.

Cabrera says donating a portion of their sales was a decision that was easy to make.

More than $700 has been raised so far by KK's Closet, money that will help the Ponce's as they try to get back on their feet. Several other businesses have also chipped in to help.

Ponce is hoping to reopen by the end of the week.

Until then, KK's Closet will continue to donate 10 percent of their sales to Sab's Candy Shop and donations are also being accepted in store.