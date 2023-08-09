x

Harlingen CISD inviting district parents to Texas Parents Day celebration

Related Story

The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District is helping parents get their children ready for the new school year.

The school district is set to hold a Texas Parents Day celebration on Friday, Aug. 11 at the city’s Boys & Girls Club, located at 1209 W. Washington St. in Harlingen, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Registration assistance, free school supplies and a limited amount of clothing will be provided at the event.

Watch the video above for more information. 

News
Harlingen CISD inviting district parents to Texas...
Harlingen CISD inviting district parents to Texas Parents Day celebration
The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District is helping parents get their children ready for the new school year. The... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 08 2023 Aug 8, 2023 Tuesday, August 08, 2023 5:39:00 PM CDT August 08, 2023
Radar
7 Days