Harlingen CISD names lone finalist for superintendent position
Related Story
The Harlingen CISD School Board of Trustees named Veronica Kortan as the lone finalist for the district’s superintendent position.
The decision was made during a Tuesday special called board meeting.
“Dr. Kortan has lead this district and unified our employees during difficult times, and transition times,” Harlingen CISD Board President Greg Power said.
Kortan was named the district’s interim superintendent in September 2024 after J.A. Gonzalez resigned from his position.
The school board will hold another meeting later this month after the state-mandated 21-day waiting period to officially vote on approving Kortan’s new role.
News
The Harlingen CISD School Board of Trustees named Veronica Kortan as the lone finalist for the district’s superintendent position. ... More >>
Sports Video
-
Nikki Rowe introduces new football coach Jamaar Taylor to community
-
UTRGV football adds 32 players to 2025 recruiting class
-
RGV Women in Sports: Charlotte O'Keefe sets UTRGV All-Time rebounds record
-
Valley athletes celebrate National Signing Day
-
McAllen High takes down PSJA Memorial to stay undefeated in district