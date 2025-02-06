Harlingen CISD names lone finalist for superintendent position

The Harlingen CISD School Board of Trustees named Veronica Kortan as the lone finalist for the district’s superintendent position.

The decision was made during a Tuesday special called board meeting.

“Dr. Kortan has lead this district and unified our employees during difficult times, and transition times,” Harlingen CISD Board President Greg Power said.

Kortan was named the district’s interim superintendent in September 2024 after J.A. Gonzalez resigned from his position.

The school board will hold another meeting later this month after the state-mandated 21-day waiting period to officially vote on approving Kortan’s new role.