Harlingen CISD prepares to start districtwide COVID-19 testing as part of pilot program

Harlingen CISD is preparing to start a COVID-19 rapid testing program during the next few weeks.

Officials from the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District met with the Texas Division of Emergency Management about the program on Friday.

Harlingen CISD is one of seven school districts in Texas selected for the program.

"We have identified employees — staff members across our district — who by the nature of the work that they do, they have more physical contact with students and with colleagues," said Alicia Noyola, the chief academic officer at Harlingen CISD. "And so those are the people that we're going to focus on first. They will participate in recurring testing where they will test on a weekly basis."

