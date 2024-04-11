Harlingen CISD searching for dresses for their Prom Dress Drive

Prom season is around the corner and Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District is asking the community to donate dresses.

The district is holding a Prom Dress Drive where they are accepting clean, gently used or new formal gowns in all sizes.

Dresses can be dropped off at the Annex Building on 13th Street from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Wednesday.

Girls in Harlingen high schools will be able to pick out a dress at the Annex cafeteria on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.