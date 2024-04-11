x

Harlingen CISD searching for dresses for their Prom Dress Drive

Related Story

Prom season is around the corner and Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District is asking the community to donate dresses.

The district is holding a Prom Dress Drive where they are accepting clean, gently used or new formal gowns in all sizes.

Dresses can be dropped off at the Annex Building on 13th Street from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Wednesday.

Girls in Harlingen high schools will be able to pick out a dress at the Annex cafeteria on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

News
Harlingen CISD searching for dresses for their...
Harlingen CISD searching for dresses for their Prom Dress Drive
Prom season is around the corner and Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District is asking the community to donate dresses. ... More >>
2 days ago Monday, April 08 2024 Apr 8, 2024 Monday, April 08, 2024 5:18:00 PM CDT April 08, 2024
Radar
7 Days