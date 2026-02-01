x

Harlingen CISD student credited with helping save man's life

By: Stefany Rosales

A senior at Harlingen CISD used the life-saving skills she learned in school to help a man who collapsed at a store.

Harlingen School of Health Professions student Lily Nguyen said she was at a Target store on Jan. 19 when a man fell.

Nguyen said she stepped in to help perform CPR by checking for a pulse and counting compressions as another man performed CPR on the individual.

“I cried, oh my gosh he survived,” Nguyen said. “Knowing that he survived, I do feel like a little hero, but at the same time it's a relief because I do plan on being a doctor."

Nguyen says she is curious to meet the young man whose life she helped save.

