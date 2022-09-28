Harlingen CISD student found with pocketknife
Related Story
A student at Vernon Middle School was caught with a pocketknife on Wednesday, according to a Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District spokesperson.
The student was searched, and the knife was seized, according to the district.
Proper actions will be taken in accordance with the law, the district said.
News
A student at Vernon Middle School was caught with a pocketknife on Wednesday, according to a Harlingen Consolidated Independent School... More >>
News Video
-
Local health officials stress preventative measures as rate of STDs increase nationwide
-
Valley Congress members advocate for military dog to receive military burial
-
Brownsville PD: Arrest made after argument ends in shooting
-
Valley GOP candidates talk border concerns ahead of Nov. 8 elections
-
RGV cemetery designated as one of four Purple Heart cemeteries