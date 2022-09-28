x

Harlingen CISD student found with pocketknife

Related Story

A student at Vernon Middle School was caught with a pocketknife on Wednesday, according to a Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District spokesperson. 

The student was searched, and the knife was seized, according to the district.

Proper actions will be taken in accordance with the law, the district said.

News
Harlingen CISD student found with pocketknife, district...
Harlingen CISD student found with pocketknife, district says
A student at Vernon Middle School was caught with a pocketknife on Wednesday, according to a Harlingen Consolidated Independent School... More >>
3 weeks ago Thursday, September 01 2022 Sep 1, 2022 Thursday, September 01, 2022 10:36:00 AM CDT September 01, 2022
Radar
7 Days