Harlingen CISD superintendent resigns

The Harlingen CISD Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of district Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez during a Tuesday meeting, according to a news release.

The effective date of Gonzalez’s resignation was Tuesday, September 3, the release added.

"An agreement has been reached which allows Dr. Gonzalez the ability to resign and pursue other interests and permits the board to pursue hiring another superintendent,” the news release stated. “The board and Dr. Gonzalez entered into the agreement believing it is in their respective best interests and in the best interest of the district.”

Gonzalez was hired as district superintendent in September 2023. Prior to that position, he served as superintendent at McAllen ISD for seven years.

On Sunday, the school district sent out a news release saying the meeting over Gonzalez's employment was being discussed because "that there are serious issues that have led to the need for the agenda item as posted."

Further details were not provided by the district.

Gonzalez was not at the Tuesday school board meeting.

Harlingen CISD also announced the appointment of Deputy Superintendent Veronica Kortan as interim superintendent.

Watch the video above for the full story.