Harlingen CISD to hold special meeting to discuss 'possible' superintendent resignation

The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District school board is set to discuss the possible resignation of the district's superintendent Tuesday night.

Dr. J.A Gonzalez has been in the position since last September. The school board is also set to discuss the appointment of an interim superintendent.

In a statement over the weekend, the district said while it could not discuss specifics, there are serious issues that have led to the need for this agenda item.

