Harlingen Designer’s Tears Turn to Joy after Clothes Found

HARLINGEN – It was an unexpected turn of events for a Harlingen fashion designer on Tuesday.

"Shut up! Are you serious?!," was the first thing she said.

Laisa Macias was elated when CHANNEL 5 NEWS informed her box containing one-of-a-kind clothing, designed by her, had been located. She said she didn't know what to make of this news.

"Where was it? You better not be doing a prank!" she said.

According to UPS Spokesman Matt O’Connor, the box with Macias' clothes was stuck in Louisville, Kentucky.

In the following statement, O’Connor tells us.

"UPS found it and is expediting Ms. Macias' collection to Ft. Worth in plenty of time for her designs to be displayed at this weekend's fashion show. We wish her great success at the show and with her new business."

O’Connor goes on to state the package was lost in transit because there was an issue with labeling on the box.

He said, when sending packages, people should make sure they "remove any labels or previous markings that are no longer applicable" from the box since that "is often the culprit for situations such as these."

People should also keep the following tips in mind when shipping items:

Use a rigid box with flaps intact

Wrap all items separately

Use adequate cushioning material

Use strong tape designed for shipping

Do not use string or paper over-wrap

Use a single address label that has clear, complete delivery and return information

Place a duplicate address label inside the package

Macias says she’s just glad the 10-outfit collection she worked months on will get to be showcased in Dallas as planned.

"I'm super excited, I can't wait," she said.

As for the apology she wanted, UPS is saying sorry with a bouquet of flowers.