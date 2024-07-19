Harlingen domestic violence advocate reacts to Supreme Court ruling blocking domestic violence suspects from having guns

The Family Crisis Center in Harlingen has helped countless domestic violence survivors.

Martha Sánchez, a counselor at the center, says threats of violence with a weapon can prevent victims from getting help

“And it does keep them there because they are afraid.” Sanchez said, adding that the period of time when a victim is leaving a violent relationship is when violence can appear the most.

“Leaving an abuser is the most dangerous time for a victim because it's when they feel like they have lost power,” Sanchez said.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to block people with domestic violence restraining orders from owning guns. Sanchez says this ruling may also empower survivors to leave a violent relationship and seek legal help, knowing their abuser won't have access to guns.

The new ruling giving hope to victims, and their advocates, Sanchez said.

“We're very pleased that the Supreme Court did decide to uphold that law because weapons are just another form of threat to keep someone in a domestic violence situation,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez’s reaction comes after the U.S. Surgeon General declared gun violence a public health crisis.

Data shows gun violence in Texas is the biggest risk to people in violent relationships.

According to the most recent report from the Texas Council on Family Violence, guns were by far the most used weapons in domestic violence homicides, claiming the lives of more than 70% of victims.

