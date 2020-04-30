Harlingen firefighters union asks for quarantine space separated from stations, their homes

HARLINGEN – A local firefighter’s union says protocols and exposures to the coronavirus on the job are sending staff home for long mandatory quarantines.

The Harlingen Professional Firefighters Association want those quarantines and don’t want the virus to spread at their stations, but also not at their homes.

Evan Mann, president of the association, says that’s why they’re asking the city to find a space where firefighters can quarantine away from the homes. A place with low occupancy, where they can isolate themselves for a period of time.

