Harlingen holding vaccine clinic for children
COVID-19 vaccines for children will be administered at the Harlingen Health Department located at 502 E. Tyler on Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m.
They will have both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children six months old and older.
If you can't make it Wednesday, another clinic will be happening on Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
