Harlingen hospitals report staffing shortage as COVID hospitalizations increase

Harlingen health authorities reported a spike in Covid-related hospitalizations as they face a staffing shortage.

Officials said Friday they’re seeing the shortage because they're not getting the same level of support from the state they had last June.

“It's tight. It's very tight,” Valley Baptist Health System chief Nursing Officer Stephen Hill said. “Every day we're like ‘OK, what can we do. Who can we move around, who needs staff.’ We're working with the state and saying what can we do if we get these resources

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday the state would deploy more than 8,000 medical staff to nursing homes and hospitals.

The chief nursing officer for Valley Baptist said ICU is full of people who were not vaccinated.

"We have 35 patients in our ICU today, all 35 of them on ventilators and zero vaccinated,” Hill said, adding that 65% of the patients he sees are under 59 years old.