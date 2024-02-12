Harlingen Landlord Wants Leaky Roof Fixed
Related Story
HARLINGEN – A Rio Grande Valley landlord is now dealing with a leaky roof after the initial contractor he hired to fix it didn’t deliver.
Juan Varela says he wants a safe environment for his home renters. He says he hired a roofing company from an advertisement in a local newspaper nine months ago.
However, after historical rainfall some weeks ago, water came through the kitchen into the hallway and into the children’s bedroom. He says the carpet had to be removed and the family is now sleeping on the floor.
Varela says he’s tried calling the number on the ad but didn’t get a reply, so he hired another company to work on the roof.
KRGV’s Angelo Vargas reached out to the owner of the company.
He explains he’s not out to take advantage of anyone and will work with Varela to resolve his situation as quick as possible.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
News Video
-
Harlingen police investigate fatal pedestrian-involved hit-and-run
-
PVAS on the lookout for stray dogs on the loose after being...
-
Teen identified in deadly Brownsville crash
-
Neighbors react to deadly Edinburg house fire that killed one person
-
Donna man arrested in connection with robbery involving postal worker
Sports Video
-
Weslaco GBB Coach Fino reflects on 500 career win mark ahead of...
-
Brothers face off in high school boys basketball highlights 2/9/24
-
RGV now with 7 spots for State 7-on-7 Football Qualifiers
-
Coach Soto hoping to improve goalkeeping skills in the Valley
-
Edinburg North's Leal Signs Letter of Intent with Texas A&M