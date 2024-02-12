Harlingen Landlord Wants Leaky Roof Fixed

HARLINGEN – A Rio Grande Valley landlord is now dealing with a leaky roof after the initial contractor he hired to fix it didn’t deliver.

Juan Varela says he wants a safe environment for his home renters. He says he hired a roofing company from an advertisement in a local newspaper nine months ago.

However, after historical rainfall some weeks ago, water came through the kitchen into the hallway and into the children’s bedroom. He says the carpet had to be removed and the family is now sleeping on the floor.

Varela says he’s tried calling the number on the ad but didn’t get a reply, so he hired another company to work on the roof.

KRGV’s Angelo Vargas reached out to the owner of the company.

He explains he’s not out to take advantage of anyone and will work with Varela to resolve his situation as quick as possible.

Watch the video above for the full story.