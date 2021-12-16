Harlingen leaders work to get COVID-19 vaccines to underprivileged areas

Federal and local partners are working on getting more people vaccinated in underprivileged areas of Cameron County.

The Harlingen Housing Authority, in collaboration with the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District (HCISD), U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Su Clinica is working to bring more vaccine opportunities for underserved areas.

On Wednesday, Harlingen hosted a vaccine clinic for adults and children leaders at the city's Le Moyne Gardens apartments.

HUD Field Office Director Zuleika Morales Romero says the clinic will bring attention to getting kids five and older vaccinated.

Watch the video above for the full story.