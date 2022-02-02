Harlingen Man Awaiting Arraignment Following Arrest in Combes
COMBES- A Harlingen man is awaiting arraignment following his arrest Saturday night in Combes.
Police say they smelled marijuana when they pulled the 20-year-old over for a traffic stop on New Combes Highway.
The man became nervous and fled on foot from police, but was eventually caught.
In the vehicle, authorities found several viles of THC, a handgun and $1,300 in cash.
The man is facing charges of evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.
