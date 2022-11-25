Harlingen man charged in weekend hit-and-run

A 55-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a Sunday hit-and-run that hospitalized one person, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

Arnulfo Alvizo Gutierrez was charged with accident involving serious bodily injury, a Wednesday news release from Harlingen police stated.

Police responded to a report of an injured male on the sidewalk near J Street and northbound frontage Sunday at around 7 a.m., police said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Harlingen police searching for hit-and-run suspect, victim hospitalized

“The male appeared to have been struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the area,” police said, adding that the unidentified man was taken to a nearby hospital.

During the course of the investigation, the vehicle was located and Gutierrez was identified as the driver.

Gutierrez’s bond was set at $20,000.