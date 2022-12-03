Harlingen man pleads not guilty in connection with death of missing Corpus Christi woman

Three years after the disappearance of a Corpus Christi woman, the Harlingen man accused of causing her death now has a trial date set.

Anthony Eliff, 47, will go to trial on Feb. 13, 2023, in connection with the shooting death of Elyn Loera.

Eliff pleaded not guilty to murder on Wednesday. Court records show Eliff was indicted last month. According to the indictment, on or about Sept. 12, 2019, Eliff shot Loera with a firearm.

In May, Harlingen police told Channel 5 News that DNA confirmed the human remains found in San Benito in 2020 were Loera's.

Authorities say Loera originally went missing in 2019 after coming down to visit Eliff and hadn't been seen since.

Eliff has remained in the custody of the Cameron County Sheriff's Office since February 2020 in connection with the shooting death of Guillermo Garcia, who was found with a single gunshot wound to the chest.