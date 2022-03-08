Harlingen man wanted in connection with stabbing, police say
Related Story
Harlingen police are searching for a man they believe to be involved in a stabbing, according to a news release from the department.
An arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon has been issued for 30-year-old Andrew Banda.
Police say on March 2, officers responded to a disturbance on the 1000 block of West Buchanan St. and found a man who had been stabbed.
The man was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
Investigation reveals that Banda was allegedly involved in the stabbing of another male, according to a news release from the Harlingen Police Department.
Anyone with information about Banda's whereabouts is asked to call Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.
News
Harlingen police are searching for a man they believe to be involved in a stabbing, according to a news release... More >>
News Video
-
Mental health expert provides tips on coping with Russia-Ukraine war
-
Valley schools dropping mask mandates
-
DHR Health moves COVID-19 vaccination clinic to Edinburg
-
Hidalgo County reports five coronavirus-related deaths and 696 cases of COVID-19
-
Made in the 956: Rio Grande Valley native becomes influencer marketing manager