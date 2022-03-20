Harlingen mayor announces new funding to improve draining

Harlingen residents tired of years of back-to-back flooding got some relief Friday after the mayor announced new funding to improve drainage in the city

"We are on track to receive almost $8 million in additional grant funding,” Harlingen Mayor Chris Boswell said.

Boswell announced that money from the Texas Water Development Board to improve sewer lines between 5th, 7th and 21st streets

Harlingen Assistant City Manager Craig Cook said a $6 million study will identify where to improve drainage along the Arroyo Colorado basin, and improve drainage in an urbanized area.

Watch the video above for the full story.

RELATED: UTRGV School of Podiatric Medicine coming to Harlingen