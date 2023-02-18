x

Harlingen Mother Charged in 2-Year-Old Daughter’s Death

Related Story

HARLINGEN – A Harlingen woman is facing charges for the death of her 2-year-old daughter.

Twenty-seven-year-old Samantha Lee Gonzalez was charged with criminal negligent homicide.

Harlingen police responded to the 1800 block of South 3rd Street and found the child unconscious. Evidence showed the child had fallen down the stairs.

Authorities said the toddler was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Gonzalez voluntarily turned herself in last Friday.

News
Harlingen Mother Charged in 2-Year-Old Daughter’s Death
Harlingen Mother Charged in 2-Year-Old Daughter’s Death
HARLINGEN – A Harlingen woman is facing charges for the death of her 2-year-old daughter. Twenty-seven-year-old Samantha Lee Gonzalez was... More >>
5 years ago Wednesday, May 10 2017 May 10, 2017 Wednesday, May 10, 2017 3:17:08 PM CDT May 10, 2017
Radar
7 Days