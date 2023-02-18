Harlingen Mother Charged in 2-Year-Old Daughter’s Death
HARLINGEN – A Harlingen woman is facing charges for the death of her 2-year-old daughter.
Twenty-seven-year-old Samantha Lee Gonzalez was charged with criminal negligent homicide.
Harlingen police responded to the 1800 block of South 3rd Street and found the child unconscious. Evidence showed the child had fallen down the stairs.
Authorities said the toddler was taken to a hospital where she later died.
Gonzalez voluntarily turned herself in last Friday.
