Harlingen opens outdoor pickleball courts
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Harlingen opened eight new outdoor pickleball courts at Bowie Park.
The courts were funded through the city's general fund with a budget of about $240,000, Harlingen Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Juan Mendiola III said.
"We're under budget about $40,000 for this construction," Mendiola said. "That allowed us to utilize the extra funding to improve the lighting, create this pro shop and just invest in this whole area."
The courts are free and open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Once lighting is installed, hours could extend to 10 p.m.
The city decided to build the courts after survey results showed people wanted more places to play pickleball.
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Harlingen opened eight new outdoor pickleball courts at Bowie Park. The courts were funded through the city's general fund... More >>
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