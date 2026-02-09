Harlingen police arrest juveniles accused of escaping halfway house, stealing Jeep
Related Story
The Harlingen Police Department is investigating after two juveniles allegedly escaped from the Tamayo Halfway House and crashed a stolen Jeep.
Harlingen police said officers responded to a report of a stolen Jeep on Thursday night but were unable to locate the vehicle. On Friday morning, officers responded to an accident involving the same stolen Jeep.
Officers learned the suspects had assaulted a victim, stole their cellphone, and attempted to leave the area, according to Harlingen police.
The victim pursued the suspects, at which point the suspects intentionally struck the victim's vehicle with the stolen Jeep.
Harlingen police said the crash made the Jeep inoperable, forcing the suspects to flee on foot. Officers were able to locate and detain them shortly after.
The investigation is ongoing.
News
News Video
-
Photographer's Perspective: Getting creative during special events
-
More than 100 people rally to support protecting wildlife refuge in Alamo
-
Nonprofit to provide free counseling services in McAllen for domestic violence, sexual...
-
44th Annual All-American City David Chavana 10K Run held in Edinburg
-
Teen suffers multiple lacerations after getting stuck in mud at the Jaime...
Sports Video
-
Sam Whitehead journey with UTRGV Tennis
-
UTRGV Baseball comes out on top against the Alumni team 13-3
-
RGV Vipers make it 10-0 at home after a close one against...
-
UTRGV Fabian Garcia Youth Football camp in Brownsville
-
Porter remains undefeated in district play after taking down Harlingen South 2-0