Harlingen police arrest juveniles accused of escaping halfway house, stealing Jeep

The Harlingen Police Department is investigating after two juveniles allegedly escaped from the Tamayo Halfway House and crashed a stolen Jeep.

Harlingen police said officers responded to a report of a stolen Jeep on Thursday night but were unable to locate the vehicle. On Friday morning, officers responded to an accident involving the same stolen Jeep.

Officers learned the suspects had assaulted a victim, stole their cellphone, and attempted to leave the area, according to Harlingen police.

The victim pursued the suspects, at which point the suspects intentionally struck the victim's vehicle with the stolen Jeep.

Harlingen police said the crash made the Jeep inoperable, forcing the suspects to flee on foot. Officers were able to locate and detain them shortly after.

The investigation is ongoing.