Harlingen police arrest man accused of assaulting estranged wife
The Harlingen Police Department arrested a man who allegedly assaulted his estranged wife during a domestic disturbance.
According to a news release, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Treasure Hills Boulevard in reference to a reported disturbance involving an assault.
Harlingen police officers located a woman who had sustained injuries during the incident.
Preliminary investigation indicated the suspect, identified as the victim's estranged husband, assaulted the woman during a domestic disturbance, according to the news release.
The suspect was detained by officers and taken into custody. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5400.
