Harlingen Police Arrest Stabbing Suspect

HARLINGEN – The Harlingen Police Department arrested a man who allegedly stabbed another man outside a Harlingen business.

Harlingen Police Public Information Officer Larry Moore said officers responded to a call of a stabbing around 11:00 a.m. just off Ed Carey Drive.

Police said an argument took place between two contractors. The argument escalated and the suspect allegedly pulled out a sharp object and slashed the victim’s arm.

Authorities said the victim was sent to the hospital and is undergoing surgery for his injury.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene. Police received reports that he was heading to Penitas and law enforcement there were informed.

Harlingen police said the suspect returned to the scene around noon and was taken into custody. The suspect, 42-year-old Fidel Diaz from Penitas, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was given a $50,000 bond.