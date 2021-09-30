Harlingen Police Continue Search for Second Assault Suspect

UPDATE (1/19): Harlingen Police Sgt. Larry Moore says the second suspect in an assault case is behind bars.

He says U.S. Marshals assisted police in the arrest of Juan Manuel Sosa, 33, on Thursday.

Sosa was arraigned Friday.

Count on us to let you know what charges he is facing in the case.

HARLINGEN – Police have released the identity of a suspect who they say is still on the run.

Harlingen police are on the lookout for 33-year-old Juan Manuel Sosa, also known as “Sonny”.

Authorities believe he was allegedly involved in an assault at a business last Thursday on the 1500 block of North Business 77.

Officers say two male suspects arrived at the location in a blue Jeep Cherokee and entered the business.

They allegedly assaulted the owner before fleeing the scene.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS was told the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The other suspect has been taken into custody.

If you have any information on this case, you are urged to contact Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.